Last June, Nike pledged a joint $140 million donation with its subsidiary brands Converse and Jordan Brand in support of Black communities in America. Sticking to their promise, the Swoosh has announced its latest grant recipient.

Today, the brand announced its latest partner, Goalsetter, an organization that teaches financial literacy to children of all ages. As part of its ongoing Black Community Commitment program, Nike will contribute $1 million to Goalsetter, which will fund 10,000 kids’ savings accounts (with a focus on Black youth) through the Goalsetter app to help kick-start their financial journey and in hopes of reversing the generational wealth gap.

“Nike is propelling a historic moment by helping to change the way America educates a whole generation of kids — using culturally-relevant, game-based content to excite and engage them, and start them on a path to financial freedom,” says Tanya Van Court, CEO of Goalsetter.

In addition, Nike confirms it will be investing $250,000 in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, New York City, Portland, and St. Louis with the goal to advance equality at the local level. For Portland, home to Nike’s World Headquarters, the Swoosh is investing an additional $1 million to local organizations tackling racial inequality.