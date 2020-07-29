Just one week removed from sharing its powerful "Don’t Do it" ad, Nike is pledging $40 million over the next four years in support of the Black community in America.

The pledge will be shared between Nike, Jordan Brand, and Converse and will help support organizations that address social injustice, education, and racial inequality in the U.S. This past weekend, Michael Jordan also shared his personal sentiments following the murder of George Floyd saying "I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry," he said. "I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage, and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough."

"Systemic racism and the events that have unfolded across America over the past few weeks serve as an urgent reminder of the continued change needed in our society," said President and CEO of Nike, John Donahoe. "We know Black Lives Matter. We must educate ourselves more deeply on the issues faced by Black communities and understand the enormous suffering and senseless tragedy racial bigotry creates. The Nike Inc. family can always do more but will never stop striving to role model how a diverse company acts. We will continue our focus on being more representative of our consumers while doing our part in the communities we serve.”

UPDATE (07/29): After announcing a joint $40 million donation between Nike, Converse and Jordan Brand in June following the murder of George Floyd, the brand is detailing its plans. Today, Nike Inc. revealed that the first set of donations will benefit three organizations that are dedicated to ending systemic racism in the U.S. including the NAACP Empowerment Programs, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and Black Girls Code each receiving a $1 million grant. Additional partners will be announced throughout the span of the next four years.