In addition to the “Photon Dust” colorway dropping soon, the women’s exclusive Nike Dunk Low releases continue to pile up with this new makeup dropping before the month’s end.

Up soon for the revitalized model is the “Barely Green” iteration of the shoe shown here. The shoe sports a two-tone color blocking with a light shade of green serving as the base of the leather upper and a slightly darker green for the overlay panels. Breaking up the look are the white shoelaces along with a light pink Swoosh on the sides. Keeping the look minimal is the midsole in white, while the light green shade makes another appearance on the outsole.

Readers will be able to pick up the women’s exclusive “Barely Green” Nike Dunk Low on May 21 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $100.

Nike Dunk Low Women’s “Barely Green”

Release Date: 05/21/21

Color: Sail/Crimson Tint-Barely Green-White

Style #: DD1503-104

Price: $100