In addition to the upcoming “Spartan Green” and “Michigan” styles, additional Nike Dunk releases for this year continue to roll in.

Coming soon for the retro model is the “Photon Dust” colorway, dropping exclusively in women’s sizing. The Swoosh doesn’t change up the standard blocking for this pair, as it features white leather as its base with light gray overlay panels throughout the upper. Keeping with the minimal look are white shoelaces with a grey mesh sock liner, which sits atop a white midsole and a grey outsole.

While the release info has yet to be confirmed by Nike, retailers including Finish Line have announced that this “Photon Dust” Dunk Low is releasing on May 19 for $100. Check out an official look below.

Image via Nike

