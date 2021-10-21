In addition to the upcoming all-pink “Toasty” colorway, Nike has more iterations of the winter-ready Dunk High Next Nature on the way.

Arriving next month is the “Summit White” Dunk High Next Nature releasing exclusively in women’s sizing. As implied in the SNKRS product description, the style gets its look from camping and it features a two-tone fleece material on the upper including on the sock liner while green and brown overlay panels on the heel counter and mudguard, respectively. The brand also confirmed that the pair is created with at least 20% recycled materials, which appear in the form of the shoe’s brown outsole.

Readers will be able to pick up the women’s exclusive Nike Dunk High Next Nature “Summit White” will be released via SNKRS on Nov. 3 for a retail price of $130. Grab a detailed look below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike