With colder months nearing, Nike is planning to roll out its “Toasty” Collection—a range of footwear constructed with weather-ready materials. Part of that collection is this upcoming colorway of the Dunk High.

The shoe’s jacket-like nylon upper features quilted textures and patterns in varying soft pink, peach, and white tones. An extra layer of warmth comes in the form of a fleece-lined interior, further mimicking the winter accessory. Officially marking this pair’s tie to the collection are pinwheel Swoosh “Toasty” patches along the insoles. Speckled midsoles and cream-colored outsoles wrap up the package.

The “Toasty” Dunk High will release in this pink-based colorway later this year for $130. It’s expected to be joined by other sneakers, including more Dunks and Air Force 1s. We’ll update you with official release information as soon as it's announced.

Nike Dunk High “Toasty”

Release Date: Fall 2021

Style #: DN9909-200

Price: $130

Image via Nike

