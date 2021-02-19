Alongside the upcoming “City Market” Dunk Low, Nike confirms that a second Dunk colorway is joining the early March line-up.

Dubbed “Dark Curry,” this new iteration of the popular high-top model features dark brown suede as the base of the upper while light brown hairy suede overlays appear at the forefoot and heel counter. Breaking up the primarily two-toned color blocking is a different shade of brown appearing on the Swoosh branding, shoelaces, and sock liner. Capping off the look is a white midsole and a sail outsole.

This “Dark Curry” Nike Dunk High is currently scheduled to release on March 5 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear stockists. The style will come with a $120 price tag.

Nike Dunk High “Dark Curry”

Release Date: 03/05/21

Color: Velvet Brown/Dark Russet/Dark Curry/Sail

Style #: DD1401-200

Price: $120

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike