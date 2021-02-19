While the majority of the recent Nike Dunk releases have been from the original “Be True to Your School” series there are also new styles on the horizon.

Seen here are the first leaked images of the upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Thank You For Caring” courtesy of zSneakerheadz. Although the inspiration behind this low-top Dunk style is currently unknown at the moment, early word is that the pair references the brand’s Blue Ribbon Studio seen with the text on the medial side. The panels on the upper come fully equipped with various designs and materials instead of the traditional leather build along with rope shoelaces, and translucent Swoosh branding on the sides.

As of now, official release details for this “Thank You For Caring” Nike Dunk Low have yet to be announced by the brand, but the pair is scheduled to hit shelves sometime in January 2021 according to @Soleheatonfeet.

UPDATE (02/19): Initially dubbed “Thank You For Caring,” Nike confirms that the “City Market” Dunk Low will be released on March 4 via SNKRS for $110. According to the brand, this style serves as a nod to its Blue Ribbon Sports roots and its innovative heritage with the various materials, colors, and graphics adorning the shoe. Check out a detailed look below ahead of its scheduled launch date.

Nike Dunk Low “City Market”

Release Date: 03/04/21

Color: Multi-Color/Multi-Color

Style #: DA6125-900

Price: $110

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike