Last week, Nike kicked off the celebration of 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month with the release of a Lucha Libre-themed retro collection. Adding on to the celebration is this new Air Max 90 style dropping soon.

Dubbed “Latino Heritage Month,” which is also referred to as the “Familia” colorway on SNKRS, this new Air Max 90 colorway celebrates the importance of family across Latin America. The upper dons colorful patterns that are modeled after goalkeeper jerseys from the 1990s and it is constructed from 100 percent recycled polyester meaning that no two pairs be exactly identical. Furthering the theme is the word “Familia” across the lateral side of the shoe and printed throughout the sockliner along with a speckled outsole that appears to be made out of recycled Nike Grind rubber.

This “Familia” Air Max 90 will release on Sept. 29 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear stockists for a retail price of $130.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike