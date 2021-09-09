Nike’s Day of the Dead collections have become an October tradition, but the brand will be getting an early start on the festivities this year.

Unveiled today is a new Nike Sportswear collection inspired by Mexican culture, specifically the sport of Lucha Libre. Mexico’s unique version of professional wrestling is known for its signature face masks and colorful costumes, both of which are represented on the collection of retro Nikes. The three-sneaker pack, which also includes apparel, is made up of the Air Force 1 Low, Air Max 90, and Blazer High models.

Image via Nike

The Air Force 1 Low is the Lucha Libre pack’s most on-the-nose use of the theme. The metallic silver sneakers feature a removable mask overlay complete with eye holes and Nike Swooshes.

Image via Nike

Although less obvious in its design, the Blazer High also takes a page from the masks worn by in-ring competitors. Most notable is the use of woven satin, faux snakeskin, and shoelaces that mimic the black lacing at the back of a mask.

Image via Nike

Rounding out the group is the Air Max 90. The mismatched black-and-white shoes are said to signify the good vs. evil (Los Técnicos vs. Los Rudos) themes seen in Mexican wrestling.

“By paying close attention to Lucha Libre tradition, we get to use footwear and apparel to share a piece of Mexican culture with the world in places like Seoul, Tokyo, Brazil and more,” says Carlos Hernández, Mexico City merchandising director for Nike Geo Express Lane (GEL). “With a number of Mexico GEL collections releasing soon, we’re creating the product with that same imaginative focus on cultural detail.”

The Nike Lucha Libre collection will launch Saturday, Sept. 11 on SNKRS in Mexico, Sept. 14 on the Nike app in Mexico, and globally on Sept. 17. Retail pricing has not yet been announced.