It turns out the Slam Jam’s 991 isn’t the only made-in-England New Balance collab dropping this weekend. The sportswear brand has also partnered with New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to deliver a special New Balance 920.

The made-in-England MTA x New Balance 920 collab will hit shelves this Saturday and prior to the release, Patta’s Lee Stuart confirmed on Instagram that he provided the creative direction for the shoe’s visual campaigns shown below.

The shoe wears a predominantly grey color scheme covering the upper’s mesh and suede build, and it’s likely that the NY subway cars are the inspiration behind the design. You’ll also find reflective details on the underlay panels including the “N” branding on the sides along with MTA’s signature logo embroidered on the heel. Completing the look is a two-toned Encap midsole and a black outsole. To tie the USA/UK theme together, the shoe comes with dubraes donning both the American and Union Jack flags.

The MTA x New Balance 920 collab will be released exclusively at Dover Street Market’s e-shop this Saturday, May 8.