New Balance isn’t done celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 991 just yet. After dropping the “20th Anniversary” colorway in February, the brand has partnered with Italian retailer Slam Jam a new collaboration.

Shown here is the made-in-England Slam Jam x New Balance 991 that comes in the a greyscale color scheme chosen by the retailer with everyday wear in mind. The upper features a combination of materials including pigskin leather, ripstop nylon, and rubber. Aside from the default grey shoelaces, the collab also comes with additional black and red laces featuring Slam Jam branding on the aglets.

According to Slam Jam, this 991 collab serves as a continuation of its first collaboration with New Balance, which was a special 990v3 that released in 2019 for Slam Jam’s 30th anniversary. The pair featured an “unfinished” theme and was limited to only 89 pairs. Unlike the initial project, the 991 will be far more accessible.

Readers will be able to pick the Slam Jam x New Balance 991 collab at Slamjam.com via raffle as well as at the iconic New Balance store in Shap (Cumbria, UK) starting on May 7. The collab will launch at select retailers globally on May 13. It retails for €230 (around $275).

Image via Slam Jam

Image via Slam Jam

Image via Slam Jam