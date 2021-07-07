After announcing their multi-year partnership last year, Kerwin Frost’s inaugural Adidas collab is almost here.

The reveal comes from the Harlem-born entertainer himself, who shared the commercial for his Adidas Superstar “Superstuffed” collab on Instagram today. Living up to its name, Frost revealed that his rendition of the shell toe is designed to look like it’s five sizes bigger than your actual shoe size as the upper features additional padding on the tongue and ankle collar but the shoe still runs true to size. Other than that though, the shoe wears the traditional white-based color scheme combined with black overlay panels while “Superstuffed” branding is printed on the lateral sides.

In addition to the Superstar, Frost confirmed that the shoe is part of a larger collection that will be arriving soon.

There’s currently no release date available for Frost’s Adidas Superstar “Superstuffed” collab but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Adidas

