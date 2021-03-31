In addition to Nike’s joint $40 million pledge announced earlier today, Jordan Brand and Michael Jordan are donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations in the Black community that are committed to fighting for racial equality, social justice, and greater access to education.

“Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community,” the brand said in a statement today. “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”

This donation is a response to the murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer, which sparked ongoing protests throughout the country in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Michael Jordan previously issued a statement regarding the recent events last week where he said “I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”

UPDATE (07/29): Along with Nike Inc. revealing details for its $40 million pledge today, Jordan Brand also sheds light on its own $100 million commitment that will go towards organizations fighting for social and economic justice in Black communities. The first round of funding will be in the form of a $1 million donation to both NAACP Legal Defense and its Educational Fund, Inc., and the Formerly Incarcerated & Convicted People and Families Movement, while Black Voters Matter will receive $500,000.

“I’m all in with Jordan Brand, the Jordan family and our partners, who share a commitment to address the historical inequality that continues to plague Black communities in the U.S.,” says Jordan about the donation. “There is a long history of oppression against Black Americans that hold us back from full participation in American society. We understand that one of the main ways we can change systemic racism is at the polls. We know it will take time for us to create the change we want to see, but we are working quickly to take action for the Black community’s voice to be heard.”

The remainder of the $100 million pledge will be distributed throughout the next decade.

UPDATE (03/31): Jordan Brand has announced its latest round of donations for its 10-year, $100 million commitment to the Black community to combat systemic racism. This time, MJ and Jordan Brand will be providing $1 million to local organizations that are striving to create equitable futures for Black Americans. Starting today, the Community Grants Program will open for 30 days allowing organizations fighting for racial equality, social justice and greater access to education to apply for the grant. To access the application portal and instructions on how to submit your application, click here.