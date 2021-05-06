The colorways keep coming for Jaden Smith’s New Balance Vision Racer sneaker with a new makeup arriving soon.

After delivering the “ReWorked” pair last month in celebration of this year’s Earth Day, the shoe is dropping in a bold pink iteration hitting shelves next week. New Balancet teamed up with Foot Locker’s Greenhouse, described as a creative incubator for multifaceted individuals, to release the shoe.

Much like the previous releases, the shoe is constructed with sustainable and vegan-friendly materials including on the upper that’s inspired by Smith’s favorite New Balance models: the X-Racer and the 1700. With sustainability in mind, the shoe’s footbed and the EVA Regrind midsole are also made from recycled foams and rubber.

This pink colorway of Jaden Smith’s New Balance Vision Racer is launching on May 14 and will be available at Newbalance.com, the Greenhouse app, and at Foot Locker stores for $150.

Image via New Balance