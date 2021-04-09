It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen the New Balance Vision Racer on shelves, but Jaden Smith’s sustainable shoe is coming soon in a new colorway that’s more eco-friendly than ever.

Staying in line with the shoe’s environmentally friendly design is the latest Vision Racer ReWorked colorway releasing on Earth Day, April 22. According to the brand, this pair is constructed with a repurposed fiber called Spinnex, which incorporates at least 30 percent of factory textile waste and also features 5 percent of recycled EVA foam in the midsole.

Readers will be able to pick up the New Balance Vision Racer ReWorked at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers starting on April 22.

In related news, the sportswear brand also revealed a range of holistic goals it hopes to achieve by 2025.

This includes plans of using 100 percent renewable electricity across its global operations, which will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by the time 2030 rolls around. New Balance will also look to eliminate landfill waste coming from its footwear factories along with launching an apparel repair program next year. Because polyester and leather are significant drivers of the brand’s climate impact, it will aim to source 50 percent recycled polyester and 100 percent preferred leather. And in effort to boost empowerment, New Balance will ensure that all women in its footwear factories are able to take advantage of education and skills courses.

“Sustainability has always been a top priority for New Balance and our commitment to fostering a healthier planet has never been stronger,” said John Stokes, New Balance Head of Global Sustainability. “We need to act with urgency, and our work is further strengthened by like-minded alliances that help extend our reach. Creating and sustaining a healthier planet requires a collective effort and we couldn’t be more excited for the work ahead with some truly incredible individuals and organizations by our side.”