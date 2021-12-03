After teaming up with Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis last year for the “Santa Sneaker Drop,” eBay is once again getting into the holiday spirit by teaming up with top influencers for its latest “The Sleigh Drop” auction.

Beginning today, sneaker fans will be able to acquire coveted sneakers from online creator Jacques Slade’s personal collection on eBay and on Dec. 17, coveted kicks from La La Anthony’s closet will be available for auction. This event kicked off last month with DJ Skee, who relinquished a selection of highly-coveted kicks including the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High and “Pure Platinum” Nike Air Yeezy 2, just to name a few.

In addition, all proceeds from the sales will benefit various charities including LA Family Housing, Shoes that Fit, and Boys & Girls Club Pacoima.

“This holiday looks really different, and these drops give sneakerheads access to highly coveted pairs that you can’t get anywhere else,” Garry Thaniel, the general manager of eBay Sneakers, said. “Supply chain challenges have reshaped the season, and shoppers are craving the rare, the unique and the hard-to-find, especially when it comes to enthusiast categories like sneakers.”

Shoppers can check out all the sneakers that are available for eBay’s “The Sleigh Drop” now at eBay.com.