EBay has enlisted the help of NBA Champion Anthony Davis to launch its first-of-its-kind virtual "Santa Sneaker Drop."

Starting today, sneaker fans can visit eBaysantasneakerdrop.com on their mobile devices to score one of 500 sought-after pairs. To get started, access the augmented reality experience on the website using your camera, pick a good spot to set up your virtual fireplace, and then a gift will drop down the chimney. If you're one of the lucky few, you'll unwrap a virtual pair of sneakers but if you weren't so lucky, you can try again (up to 5 times a day). Some of the coveted kicks up for grabs include the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago," the Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97, Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Beluga," and Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 High.

Adding to the spirit of giving this holiday season, eBay announced it will also donate 40,000 pairs of shoes to students in partnership with Soles4Souls to ensure that pairs go to the kids in need.

EBay's "Santa Sneaker Drop" with Davis is now live and will run until Dec. 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET.