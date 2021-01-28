Under Armour is celebrating Black History Month by dropping a special collection designed in collaboration with its own photographer, Devin Allen.

According to Under Armour, the DVNLLN x UNDR ARMR collection celebrates the brand's hometown city of Baltimore as seen through the lens of Allen. The sneakers include Stephen Curry's current Curry Flow 8 signature model, the UA Spawn 3, the UA HOVR Phantom 2, and the UA Forge RC. The capsule uses a minimalistic black color scheme inspired by the streets of Baltimore combined with Allen's photography style.

"I wanted people from places like Baltimore, Oakland, Chicago, and Detroit to be proud of their cities," Allen said. "Because our communities have so much to offer, so much to celebrate. Photography can open doors. By teaching kids how to document the world, express themselves, and capture what they see, we can strengthen their futures through art."

The DVNLLN x UNDR ARMR collection will be released at UA.com and at select Under Armour stores starting on Feb. 5 with proceeds to help support the Wide Angle Youth Media's youth development programming in Baltimore.

The UA Forge RC. Image via Under Armour

The Under Armour Spawn 3. Image via Under Armour

The Under Armour Spawn 3. Image via Under Armour

The Under Armour Phantom 2. Image via Under Armour