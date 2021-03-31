Boston-bred sneaker boutique Bodega is celebrating its 15th anniversary by linking up with Vans to deliver a commemorative sneaker collaboration coming soon.

For this project, Bodega has chosen to give Vans’ classic OG 36 LX silhouette, better known as the Old Skool, a luxe makeover. To achieve this, Bodega combined a series of premium fabrics inspired by DIY luxury throughout the shoe. This starts with a black tumbled leather base paired with the suede overlay panels. Additional details include white and brown hairy suede stripes appearing on lateral and medial side, respectively, while a white midsole covered with Bodega’s branding appears subtly underneath.

“The goal was to take a more timeless and elevated design approach while retaining the ethos that Bodega was built upon over the past 15 years, especially in relation to our partnership with Vans,” says Matthew Zaremba, Bodega’s Director of Marketing.

Readers will be able to pick up the Vault by Vans x Bodega OG Style 36 LX collab exclusively at Bodega’s flagship stores in Boston and Los Angeles starting this Friday, April 2.

