Following the success of its inaugural season last year, the “Claima Stories with Bimma” podcast, which is dedicated to helping BIPOC creatives break into the sneaker industry, is back for a second round.

Hosted by industry veteran Bimma Williams, who has worked at brands like Nike, Saucony, Reebok and more, will continue to spotlight inspirational stories from influential BIPOC creatives in the industry while also offering invaluable insight into the business.

This latest season of Claima Stories consists of twenty episodes and will feature distinguished individuals including Anthony Preme, Elise Swopse, Laci Jordan, Jeff Staple, Shannon Maldonado and more. The premiere episode, which debuted on Tuesday, welcomed just-appointed Foot Locker creative director Melody Ehsani, who discussed her career path and navigating the male-dominated sneaker industry as a woman.

New episodes for season two of “Claima Stories with Bimma” will premiere every Tuesday at claimastories.com and anywhere you may listen to your favorite podcasts.