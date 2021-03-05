Foot Locker has appointed renowned Los Angeles-based designer Melody Ehsani as the Creative Director of its women’s business.

Earlier today, the retailer announced in a press release confirming that Ehsani will lead in the development of content and products for its women’s category. This includes creating women’s specific apparel capsule collections as well as curating Nike and Jordan products for Foot Locker in an effort to diversify its selection largely designed by and for men.

“Melody Ehsani brings authenticity and years of creative leadership to the industry,” said Patricia Respress, Vice President and DMM Women’s Footwear and Apparel at Foot Locker. “Her diverse background of streetwear knowledge will help elevate our brand and expand our product offering, while driving real cultural impact within our women’s community.”

Back in December, Melody put together a special basketball-inspired capsule for Foot Locker’s “12 Days of Greatness” holiday campaign. As for sneakers, Ehsani recently dropped her collaborative “Fearless” Air Jordan 1 Mid in 2019 followed by the launch of her Women’s Air Jordan OG SP around this time last year.

Ehsani’s first capsule collection will launch this summer online and in-store at Foot Locker across the United States and Canada, and at select stores in Europe and the Asia Pacific.