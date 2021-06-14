Back in 2019, Billie Eilish appeared as a guest on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping and in the episode, she teased that a project with Jordan Brand was potentially in the works. Now, we’re finally learning about a sneaker collaboration which she may have been alluding to.

Newly leaked images from @PVASneakers on Instagram show a first look at the upcoming Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 1 KO collab. The shoe wears a monochromatic “Ghost Green” colorway similar to Don C’s Jordan Legacy 312, which Eilish revealed in the aforementioned episode as one of her favorite pairs. Confirming that this shoe is indeed a collab with Eilish is her signature stick-figure Blohsh logo appears on the tongue tag along with her name stamped on the footbed.

There are currently no release details available for Eilish’s Air Jordan 1 KO collab but we’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available.