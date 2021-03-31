After dropping numerous styles with various artists including Gunna in the recent weeks, Bape also has a few inline Bape Sta releases on the horizon.

This week, the popular Bape Sta silhouette surfaced in three new iterations, which are each expected to be hitting shelves soon. As seen with the newly leaked images, white leather serves as the base of the shoe with each pair’s distinguishing feature being its signature camo-covered details appearing on the side’s side logo and shoelaces in green, blue, and pink. Additional details include the ape logo debossed on the heel counter while the tonal white tooling sits underneath.

There’s currently no release available for this latest trio of Bape Bape Sta styles, but expect official word from the brand in the coming weeks. We’ll continue to follow this story as it develops here at Sole Collector.

Image via Bape

Image via Bape

Image via Bape