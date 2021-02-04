Fresh off of its 20th anniversary last year, A Bathing Ape's Bape Sta sneaker is keeping the collaboration momentum going in 2021.

The latest partner to join the Japanese brand for a special Bape Sta makeup is none other than rapper Gunna. The black and green sneakers use a mix of leathers including a tumbled material along with one that's embossed with Bape's camo texture. Gunna's name is woven on the tongue label, while his "Slatt" catchphrase is embroidered on the heels.

Along with the sneakers, a Gunna x A Bathing Ape T-Shirt inspired by the artist's Wunna album will also be released.

The full Gunna x A Bathing Ape collection release is just around the corner, with a launch scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6 from Gunna's website, bape.com, and A Bathing Ape stores. The sneakers will retail for $389.

Image via Bape

Image via Bape