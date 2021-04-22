It turns out Bape and Adidas aren’t done dropping camo-covered Superstars this year. After dropping two collaborative shell toe styles in February, we’re now learning that a third pair will soon join the lineup.

The streetwear powerhouse announced on Instagram that a new “Green Camo” makeup of its Adidas Superstar collab is releasing next month as part of its Spring/Summer ‘21 collection. As the name of the colorway suggests, Bape’s iconic “ABC” camo in green covers a majority of the leather upper and is offset by the brand’s star logo and the Adidas Three Stripes branding on the sides in white. The pair also comes with gold Bape lace dubraes at the forefoot with matching gold accents on the tongue. Rounding out the look is the white cupsole.

Readers will be able to pick up the latest Bape x Adidas Superstar collab in the “Green Camo” colorway at Bape.com and at Bape stores starting on May 1.

Image via Bape

Image via Bape

Image via Bape