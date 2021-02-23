Bape and Adidas are reportedly revisiting one of their oft-used silhouettes of the past with a new collaboration arriving early next year.

According to py_rates_, the Superstar will provide the canvas for two styles dropping in January 2021. Although images of the pairs are currently unavailable, the rendering provided by the leaker account reveals a white-based leather upper that is broken up with either gold or black accents including on the Ape Head branding and camo covering the heel. Most recently, the brands linked up to drop two collaborative Ultra Boosts coinciding with the NFL Super Bowl 53.

As of now, a release date for the Bape x Adidas Superstar 80s has yet to be announced but we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

UPDATE (02/23): Initially rumored to release last month, Bape officially confirms that its Adidas Superstar collab in the white, black, and “Color Camo” colorways will be released this Saturday, Feb. 27 at Bape.com and at Bape’s flagship stores. Each pair will retail for 17,000 yen (approx. $162). Grab a detailed look below.

Image via Bape

Image via Bape

Image via Bape

Image via Bape

Image via Bape

Image via Bape

Image via Bape

Image via Bape