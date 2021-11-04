Initially previewed in September as part of Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan offerings for this year’s holiday season, we now have a detailed look at the new Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” coming soon.

Michael Jordan’s heyday in the NBA once again appears to be the inspiration behind this Jordan 9 style as a majority of the quilted stitched upper as well as the patent leather overlays are dressed in a bright red hue reminiscent of the Chicago Bulls’ team colors. The style isn’t completely drenched in red as black hits do appear on the eyelets, the heel’s “23” branding and pull tab, and on the outsole.

The “Chile Red” Jordan 9 was originally expected to hit shelves this month but according to @zSneakerheadz, readers can now expect the shoe to arrive at Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers on Feb. 25, 2022 for $190. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for official updates coming soon.

Air Jordan 9 Retro “Chile Red”

Release Date: 02/25/22

Color: Chile Red/Black

Style #: CT8019-600

Price: $190

