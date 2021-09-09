Now that we’re in the first full week of September, we’re starting to see hints of a new season, with the latest sign coming in the form of Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2021 Air Jordan Retro preview.

As always, there’s plenty on the way for both women and men during the colder months including several new spins on the popular Air Jordan 1 High, new colorways of the Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 5, and much more. According to the brand, the 13-sneaker collection uses notes of “outdoor utility” and “seasonal color twists.”

Along with anticipated styles like the “Patent Bred” Air Jordan 1 and “Court Purple” Air Jordan 13, this holiday lineup includes previously unseen pairs including a patchwork camouflage Air Jordan 3, a vibrant pink women’s Air Jordan 14 Low, and a first look at the “Bluebird” Air Jordan 5.

Scroll through for a full look at the entire Air Jordan Retro Holiday ‘21 collection. Note that all release dates are subject to change.