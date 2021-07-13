Luka Doncic isn’t the only NBA All-Star that’s getting his own player-exclusive iteration of the upcoming Air Jordan 36. Also receiving that honor is Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, whose pair will be used for the shoe’s retail debut.

Unlike the aforementioned iteration made specifically for Doncic, Tatum’s pair dons a USA-like color scheme just in time for his participation at this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo. A clean white hue covers a majority of the shoe’s mesh-based upper that’s coupled with blue void hits on the tongue and sock liner. Tatum’s signature logo in the form of his initials is found at the midfoot in red. Rounding out the look is a double-stacked Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and a translucent outsole.

According to SNKRS, Tatum’s Air Jordan 36 PE will be released on July 24 via the app and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $185.

Image via Nike

