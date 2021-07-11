It feels like there’s only a matter of time until Luka Doncic receives his own signature shoe, but in the meantime, he’ll continue to take the court in special colorways of Air Jordans.

In the coming months, a Luke-inspired PE colorway of the yet-to-release Air Jordan 36 will hit retail. The shoe bears Mavericks-flavored palette of blue white and green, finished off by a speckled midsole and icy translucent sole. Perhaps the most interesting feature here is the appearance of a new Luka ‘LD77’ logo, which looks more official and refined than previous iterations of the emblem.

Just three seasons into his career, Luka has already been named an All-Star and First Team All NBA twice. If this level of play continues, it’s hard to imagine that a Luka shoe won’t be in the works soon. A release date for his Air Jordan 36 PE hasn’t been announced, but we’ll keep you updated as more details come to light.

Image via Nike

