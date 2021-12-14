Fans of the Air Jordan 3 are in for a treat next year with yet another new makeup expected to join the lineup.

In addition to the recently previewed “Muslin” iteration is this first look at the “Cardinal Red” Air Jordan 3 shared by @SolebyJC on Instagram. Pictured here in grade school sizing is a color scheme reminiscent of the classic “Cardinal” Jordan 7, which also features a white-based upper that’s combined with red and light brown accents throughout. The Air Jordan 3’s signature elephant print remains intact via the overlay panels at the forefoot, the heel counter, and eyestay.

As of now, official release details for this “Cardinal Red” Air Jordan 3 haven't been confirmed by the brand but check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”

Release Date: 02/24/22

Color: White/Light Curry-Cardinal Red-Cement Grey

Style #: CT8532-126

Price: $200

Image via Solebyjc

