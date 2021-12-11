In addition to the “Zen Master” Jordan 4, another upcoming Air Jordan release that Jordan Brand previewed in yesterday’s SNKRS Live episode is an all-new Air Jordan 3 makeup arriving early 2022.

That pair is this “Muslin” Air Jordan 3 colorway courtesy of @zSneakerheadz on Instagram. The shoe wears a simple sail-based color scheme predominantly on the leather upper while a dark shade covers the eyelets, heel tab and midsole. Unlike traditional Jordan 3 releases, grey suede panels appear at the forefoot and heel counter instead of the classic elephant print.

As of now, this “Muslin” colorway of the Air Jordan 3 is scheduled to release on March 26, 2022 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $210. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for official release details in the coming weeks.

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Muslin”

Release Date: 03/26/22

Color: Muslin/University Red-Cement Grey-Sail

Style #: DH7139-100

Price: $210