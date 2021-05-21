The welcomed return of the original "Natural Grey" Air Jordan 1 High isn't the only style releasing next year—rumors have a new "Court Purple" colorway expected to join the lineup.

According to Soleheatonfeet and zSneakerheadz, a "Court Purple" Air Jordan 1 High will debut in April 2021 exclusively in women's sizing. Leaked images have yet to surface but the mock-up photo reveals a color scheme reminiscent of the original "Metallic" pack using a white leather upper while purple covers the ankle collar, Swoosh branding on the sides, and outsole.

Although Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release, the Air Jordan 1 High OG Women's "Court Purple" is rumored to launch in April 2021.

UPDATE (05/21): Nike has officially confirmed that the OG-inspired “Court Purple” Air Jordan 1 High is releasing exclusively in women’s sizing on June 3 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $170. Grab a detailed look below.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's "Court Purple"

Release Date: 06/03/21

Color: White/Court Purple

Style #: CD0461-151

Price: $170

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike