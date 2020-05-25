An original colorway of the beloved Air Jordan 1 High may be in line for a retro next year.

According to Soleheatonfeet, the "Neutral Grey" Air Jordan 1 High '85 is re-releasing for the first time in early 2021. While early photos have yet to surface, this image provided by zSneakerheadz suggests that the retro will be similar to the model's original "Natural Grey" color scheme and will feature the classic high-top cut from 1985, as seen on the "Varsity Red" and "New Beginnings" styles that dropped earlier this year.

As of now, the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Neutral Grey" currently has a tentative release date of early 2021 but keep it locked to Sole Collector for further developments in the coming months.

Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Neutral Grey"

Release Date: Early 2021

Color: White/Neutral Grey

Style #: BQ4422-100

Price: $200