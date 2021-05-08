In addition to the ample amount of Air Jordan 1 Highs dropping in the near future, this summer will also welcome new colorways of its low-cut counterpart.

Set to drop before the end of May is this Jordan 1 Low in the “Ghost Green” makeup. At first glance, this pair might look like the standard version of the shoe but the brand switched things up by exposing the foam on the ankle collar, along with adding a mini Swoosh branding at the forefoot. Additional details include a checkboard print covering the “Nike Air” branded tongue tag along with a black Wings logo on the heel tab.

This “Ghost Green” Air Jordan 1 Low OG will release on May 21 via SNKRS at select retailers for $130.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Ghost Green”

Release Date: 05/21/21

Color: White/Ghost Green-Black

Style #: DM7837-103

Price: $130

Image via Nike

