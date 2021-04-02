Although the spring season has just kicked off, we’re already getting a preview of what’s to come this summer from Jordan Brand.

Today, the brand revealed its forthcoming Air Jordan lineup for Summer 2021. The selection includes plenty of new iterations of Air Jordan Retros for both men and women. The set of women’s exclusive styles feature the OG-inspired “Metallic Purple” Air Jordan 1 High and a new “Rust Pink” colorway of the Air Jordan 3.

Image via Nike

The popular Air Jordan 1 High will be receiving its fair share of new colorways like the “Shadow 2.0,” “Hyper Royal,” and “Light Fusion Red” makeups. The collection will also include the “White Oreo” Jordan 4, the “Electric Green” Jordan 6, the “Lagoon Pulse” Jordan 12 Low, and the “Gym Red” Jordan 13.

In addition to the new releases, popular Air Jordan styles including the Air Jordan 7 ‘Flint’ and the women’s exclusive “Citrus” Air Jordan 11 Low are coming back. In addition, the Air Jordan 11 ‘Legend Blue’ is returning but this time as a low.

All of these Air Jordan retros will be releasing for Summer ‘21 but specific release dates for each shoe have yet to be announced by the brand.

