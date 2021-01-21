Along with an ISPA OverReact collaboration dropping soon, Undercover has teased a new sneaker project with Nike on the way.

This week, Japanese fashion designer Jun Takahashi showcased his latest Undercover Fall/Winter 2021-22 collection at Paris Fashion Week, which included previews of an unreleased Nike Dunk High collab. It looks like the project will include two monochromatic black and white styles featuring debossed text on the heel counter with "CHAOS" stamped on the right pair and "GLEICHGEWICHT," which translates to balance, applied on the left shoe. Capping off the look are speckled midsoles.

As of now, a specific release date for this Undercover x Nike Dunk High collab has not yet been shared by the brands but the pair is expected to release between the end of this year and early 2022. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Undercover

Image via Undercover

Image via Undercover

Image via Undercover