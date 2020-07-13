Only a few months removed since the launch of the Undercover x Nike React Presto, we have confirmation that Jun Takahashi and the Swoosh have another sneaker project coming down the pipeline.

The fashion label took to its Instagram today to preview its upcoming Spring/Summer '21 men's collection dubbed "2020" that showcased several unreleased Nike silhouettes. The silhouettes are previewed in beige/navy, black and beige colorways including details from Takahashi's Gyakusou running line, like the rose graphic above the Swoosh branding.

As of now, release info for the latest Undercover x Nike collab has yet to be revealed, but check back with Sole Collector for updates as they're available.

Image via Undercover