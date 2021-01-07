Nike reportedly has even more Dunk collaborations arriving later this year, and the latest is with Chicago-based sneaker boutique Notre.

In recent weeks, the leaker account py_rates has suggested that a handful of sneaker stores are rumored to be dropping Dunk High collabs during this year's holiday season, including Slam Jam and Bodega. Now, Notre is also expected to drop two iterations of the Dunk High including a tonal beige makeup along with a white-based colorway contrasted by blue Swoosh branding and purple outsole. Although early images of the shoe have not yet leaked, mock-up photos were provided in its place.

Notre and Nike have not yet confirmed its rumored Nike Dunk High collab.

UPDATE (10/07): S.sam.group has shared a detailed look at the Notre x Nike Dunk High featuring a white-based colorway that's paired with grey suede overlays. Continuing the look are red accents covering the tongue and laces. As of now, a release date has yet to be announced by Nike, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (01/07): Official images of the Notre x Nike Dunk High in "Light Orewood Brown/Light Orewood Brown/White" have surfaced. A release date has not yet been confirmed, but the pair is expected to arrive soon.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike