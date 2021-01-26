Aside from the return of the fan-favorite "Anthracite" colorway and a recent batch of Louis Vuitton lookalikes, things have been fairly quiet for the Nike Foamposite in recent months, but energy around the sneaker could be shifting soon as evident by a new collab courtesy of Comme des Garçons.

Unveiled in Aoyama, Tokyo as part of Comme des Garçons Homme Plus' Fall/Winter 2021 collection, the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One is one of the most experimental takes on the model Nike's ever done.

In lieu of the shoe's traditional striped molded foam upper, Comme des Garçons has covered it in swirling circular patterns that extend throughout the forefoot and midfoot. True to the legendary Japanese brand's aesthetic, the sneaker is draped in tonal black and white colorways with Comme des Garçons Homme Plus branding on the heel.

Given its Homme Plus distinction, it appears that this pair will be released only in men's sizing unlike many of Comme des Garçons' Nike projects. A release date is not yet known, but the collab's Fall/Winter 2021 placement should see it releasing sometime this holiday season.