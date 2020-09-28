It looks like Nike Sportswear is revisiting a memorable colorway of Penny Hardaway's Foamposite One with an upcoming release expected to take place later place this year.

Thanks to zSneakerheadz and Foamlicious, we're learning that the stealthy "Anthracite" colorway will make its return to retailers. The pair is expected to don a black Foamposite upper, premium suede eye stay, tonal details including Hardaway's "One Cent" heel logo the mini-Swoosh branding, and a translucent outsole. Note that the pair pictured above is the release from 2007 and may not identically represent this year's retro release.

In 2014, Nike released a similar "Anthracite" colorway, but that version used suede on its upper rather than the usual Foamposite material.

As of now, the Nike Air Foamposite One "Anthracite" is expected to arrive sometime in Holiday 2020.

UPDATE (09/28): While the release details have yet to be confirmed by the brand, here's an official look at the "Anthracite" Nike Air Foamposite One Retro reportedly dropping before the end of the year.

Image via Nike

