Adidas Originals' ongoing A-ZX series continues into 2021, with the brand paying homage to France for this upcoming sneaker release.

Announced by the Three Stripes today is this new ZX 8000 colorway dropping this week, which represents the letter V of the alphabetically themed collection of shoes. The design references the French town of Vieux Lyon's signature jacquard weaving technique to construct the upper with various patterns woven into the fabric. There's also a subtle nod to the country with the colors of the French flag embedded within the translucent outsole's heel.

Adidas introduced its A-ZX series in 2008 before revisiting the concept last year by partnering with various collaborators including Atmos, Concepts, and LEGO, to create a special shoe to represent a specific letter in the alphabet.

Priced at $140, this Adidas ZX 8000 "Vieux Lyons" drops on Jan. 8 exclusively through the Confirmed app.

