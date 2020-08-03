Adidas is celebrating its ZX line by revisiting the A-ZX series that will include a total of 26 drops, starting with the first-ever reissue of the OG ZX 10000C colorway arriving this month.

The brand announced today that it has tapped a handful of creative partners to introduce new ZX styles as well as pulling designs from its archives for the latest A-ZX program, with the pairs releasing throughout this year and continuing into 2021. Adidas initially introduced the program back in 2008, which also featured a total of 26 ZX drops from '08 to '09.

Image via Adidas

Hinting at what’s to come for the program is a graphic of a periodic table seen above with “Re” being the first from the series that's been revealed. The letters represent the word “Retro,” revealing that the ZX 1000C is re-releasing in its OG colorway for the very first time this month.

Future drops for Adidas' latest A-ZX series will be shared prior to each release on Adidas.com/A-ZX.

Image via Adidas