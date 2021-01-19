Adidas is giving fans a sneaker history lesson for the latest release of the brand's ongoing A-ZX series, an alphabetically themed collection of ZX styles with a specific release for each letter.

Today, the Three Stripes announced the shoe to represent the letter "T" with a vibrant "Torsion" ZX 5000 colorway arriving this week. The shoe wears a tonal yellow color scheme along with the durable Kevlar fabric covering the entirety of the upper, which serves as a nod to the materials and hues used to create the Torsion bar in the '80s. The bold look continues onto the heel counter and the midsole equipped with the Torsion System at the midfoot as well as a black outsole underneath.

Priced at $140, the Adidas ZX 5000 "Torsion" will be released at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers on Jan. 22.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas