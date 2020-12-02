Following last month's introduction of Adidas Consortium's Ultra 4D series, Social Status is gearing up to release its own iteration of the shoe.

Limited to only 3,020 pairs, the Charlotte-based sneaker boutique references the Italian Renaissance for its forthcoming Ultra 4D collaboration. Specifically, the colors used are inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa painting predominantly covering the Primeknit upper. The toe sports a khaki green hue that's combined with a red heel counter along with a tan leather cage breaking up the look. The model's standout detail is the full-length 4D midsole in its signature aero green color while a gum outsole appears underneath.

Readers will be able to pick up the Social Status x Adidas Consortium Ultra 4D on Dec. 4 exclusively at Socialstatuspgh.com and in-store on Dec. 4. The shoe's release kicks off the launch of Social Status's new website and online store experience, featuring a more interactive shopping platform including deeper access to its beSocial programs and events.

Image via Social Status

