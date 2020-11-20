Out of nowhere, Packer Shoes just dropped its latest collaboration with Adidas, and sizes are selling out fast.

The style pictured here is a Consortium release of the Ultra4D, which also happens to be the first-ever collab on the silhouette. The New Jersey-based sneaker boutique took a different approach to the launch of this collab by only sharing a shadowy teaser on its social media channels yesterday before the shoe officially launched moments ago.

Two of Adidas' most celebrated innovations are merged on the Ultra4D model with the Primeknit upper pulled from the Ultra Boost while the midsole utilizes a 4D-printed midsole created from oxygen and light. Elsewhere, Packer modifies the shoe by giving it pigskin suede mudguards, special branding on the tongue, and webbing on the heels.

This isn't the first time Packer has released an Adidas collab with no warning. In May 2019, the retailer dropped a special version of the Ultra Boost that combined three of the sneaker's original colorways into one.

Sizes are going fast for this Packer x Adidas Consortium Ultra4D, but readers can still pick up a pair exclusively on Packer's website now.

Packer x Adidas Consortium Ultra4D

Release Date: 11/20/2020

Color: Blue/Conavy/Teasld

Style #: FY4363

Price: $250

Image via Packer Shoes

