Hot on the heels of the Social Status x Adidas Ultra 4D announcement comes another collaboration of the lifestyle running sneaker. This time, the brand has tapped Sneakernstuff for its next collaborative project.

As the name suggests, this "Green Teatime" iteration of the Ultra 4D is inspired by Matcha tea. The Primeknit upper sports a predominantly green hue that's fused with black hits on the toe box and ankle collar. Additional details include the boutique's "SNS" branding on the tongue tag and footbed while the innovative 4D-printed midsole underneath.

The name of this collab should sound familiar to Sneakersnstuff fans as this Ultra 4D serves as a follow up to the boutique's Ultra Boost "Tee Time" release from 2016.

This Sneakersnstuff x Adidas Ultra 4D “Green Teatime” is releasing exclusively on the SNS app on Dec. 11. Sign ups for the raffle will be open from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10.

Image via SneakersNStuff

Image via SneakersNStuff

Image via SneakersNStuff

Image via SneakersNStuff