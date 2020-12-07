Nike has introduced plenty of industry-defining footwear innovations throughout the years, and now, the brand is giving fans an inside look behind its design philosophy with its new book.

The Nike: Better is Temporary book created by Sam Grawe dives deep into the ethos-driven design formula through the lens of the Nike creatives and executives who have created so many of the Swoosh's globally-recognized products. It also includes previously unpublished designs, prototypes, and various insider stories. The book opens up with an introductory section on the recent Breaking2 event, then is laid out in five chapters with sections centered around Swoosh's performance, brand expression, collaboration, inclusive design, and sustainability.

As part of Nike's ongoing Move to Zero initiative, the book will use less unnecessary materials with two exposed cardboard covers bound together in a single-layer clear jacket showcasing a series of colored tabs within.

Priced at $90, the Nike: Better is Temporary book releases at select retailers and at Phaidon.com starting this month while a wider release is scheduled for January 25, 2021.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike