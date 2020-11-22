A man of many muses, Kobe Bryant celebrated one of his biggest inspirations in 2010, releasing a special "Bruce Lee" make-up of the Nike Kobe 5. The shoe donned a yellow-based colorway inspired by Lee's suit from the film Game of Death, highlighted by red scratch marks symbolic of his famous battle wounds. Not only was the "Bruce Lee" Kobe 5 well received at the time of its release, it's gone on to become one of the most sought after pairs in Bryant's signature line over the years.

Fortunately, the colorway makes its long-awaited return this week alongside an alternate white version. During that wait, sneakerheads across the world took elements from the beloved Kobe 5 and applied them to other Nike sneakers using the brand's custom By You (formerly iD) platform. To get you ready for the release, we've rounded up the 50 Best Nike By You "Bruce Lee" designs in the gallery below. Design your own pairs now at nike.com.